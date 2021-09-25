Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Will Hardik Pandya play RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match in Dubai?

Will Hardik Pandya play vs RCB: The star all-rounder has missed the first two matches of IPL 2021 Phase 2 for Mumbai Indians.

Indian Premier League defending champions Mumbai Indians are in a bit of a bother in the ongoing 14th season of the tournament after losing their first two matches of the second phase against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Having lost five and won four out of their nine matches till now, Mumbai are at the sixth position on the points table and need a minimum of three more victories (in the remaining five matches) to qualify for the playoffs on the basis of Net Run Rate.

Former India fast bowler and current Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan remains unworried after their dual losses to commence the second leg. Readers must note that MI have not just been in similar situations in the past but have thrived to lift titles by peaking at the right time.

“I do not want to get into how the games have gone, it is about looking ahead. So, we have to accept what has happened and then look ahead, the focus is on how we can bring out the best in us in the remaining games,” Khan said while addressing reporters in a pre-match virtual press conference.

Will Hardik Pandya play vs RCB in Dubai?

Given the impact he has had across departments over the years, all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s absence in the first two matches has been a significant concern for MI this season.

As spoken by fast bowler Trent Boult and bowling coach Shane Bond in the recent past, Khan also hoped for Pandya to the field in their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow.

“Well, we have a practice session lined up today and we will see how it goes and then we will take a call. He [Hardik Pandya] has started practicing, that is what I can share with you guys, we hope that he will be fit and fine available for the clash against RCB,” Khan said.

In 12 innings against Royal Challengers over the years, Pandya has scored 230 runs at an average and strike rate of 46 and 163.12 respectively with the help of a half-century. The 27-year old player’s five wickets against RCB have come at an average of 42, an economy rate of 10 and a strike rate of 25.20.