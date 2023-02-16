Harry Brook IPL 2023 team name: Harry Brook IPL team 2023 auction price

England batter Harry Brook’s golden run in Test cricket has witnessed another episode in a completely different part of the world. Brook, who had scored 12 (20) in his only innings on Test debut last year, has since crossed the 80-run mark five times in six innings.

Although Brook missed out on a a century in the first innings of the first Test match against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Thursday, his second Test half-century put on display yet another entertaining spectacle.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 27th over, Brook scored 89 (81) comprising 15 fours and a six at a strike rate of 109.87 to not let his team lose an advantage created by opening batter Ben Duckett (84) in the afternoon.

With the current crop of English batters not believing much in differentiating between formats, Brook backed the theory to hit boundaries all around the ground. Notwithstanding the loss of two quick wickets, a brave Brook hit an aerial shot off New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner on the fourth ball that he faced to earn his first boundary despite not the most perfect of executions.

It was against Wagner only that Brook hit his next three fours over the slips, through covers and over mid-off to further get going. What followed was the right-handed batter not letting go of any run-scoring opportunity hitting numerous eye-catching shots in the process.

Duckett and Brook’s half-centuries played a key role in England declaring their innings at 325/9 in 58.2 overs. Yes, you read that right!

Harry Brook could enter an elite club in the second innings

Assuming Brook manages to score his fourth Test century in the second innings of this match, he will become only the 13th batter in the history of cricket to score hundreds in four consecutive Test matches.

“[Harry Brook] just continues to make jaws drop. The one [shot] he played straight down the ground, Tim Southee should have earned [by now] much more respect than that. He is fearless. Harry Brook, at the moment, is in the form of his list,” former England captain David Gower said while analyzing Brook’s knock for BT Sport in Mount Maunganui today.

Pick this one out 😍 Harry Brook with some shot for a maximum over mid off 🤩 The runs keep on coming for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/3l8Xd7PkWE — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 16, 2023

Harry Brook IPL 2023 team name

Brook, 23, will be plying his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the upcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League. In addition to wreaking havoc on cricket grounds in the recent months, Brook had also managed to earn an opulent amount during IPL 2023 auction.

Having registered himself for INR 1.5 crore, Brook had successfully caused destruction in a bidding war before SRH eventually bought him for INR 13.25 crore. Before Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore had also presented bids for Brook but couldn’t beat a resilient Sunrisers. Readers must note that Brook was at the fifth position in the list of most expensive players in IPL 2023 auction.