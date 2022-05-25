RCB records in Eden Garden: Most runs and wickets for RCB at Kolkata Eden Gardens

RCB records in Eden Garden: Royal Challengers Bangalore have played 10 matches across as many seasons at the Eden Gardens.

A massive favour by Mumbai Indians resulted in Royal Challengers Bangalore qualifying for the playoffs of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League. RCB, who had won eight and lost six out of their 14 league matches, needed MI to beat Delhi Capitals in the penultimate league match of the season last week.

Bangalore, one of the three teams (alongside Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings) to have played the IPL since its inaugural season in 2008 without winning a single title, have qualified for the playoffs for the eighth time and wouldn’t want to let this opportunity go waste in search of an elusive IPL title.

RCB records in Eden Garden

Set to face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 Eliminator in Kolkata tonight, Royal Challengers will have to play better than they have in the past record at the Eden Gardens.

It is noteworthy that RCB have won four and lost six out of their 10 matches across as many seasons at this venue over the years. The last time when Bangalore had played here was when former captain Virat Kohli had scored his fifth (and last) IPL century in a winning effort.

Kohli, who had provided signs of regaining form by scoring a half-century in the last match against Gujarat Titans, is their highest run-scorer in Kolkata among active players.

In 10 IPL match at the Eden Gardens, Kohli has scored 307 runs at an average of 43.85 and a strike rate of 130.08 including a century and half-century each. Former Royal Challengers greats Chris Gayle (346) and AB de Villiers (152) have also played exceedingly well here.

As far as bowlers are concerned, all their Top Five wicket-takers in Kolkata in Sreenath Aravind (5), Yuzvendra Chahal (5), Dale Steyn (5), Chris Woakes (3) and Abu Nechim (2) no longer play for them.