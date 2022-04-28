Harshit Rana KKR stats: Why is Varun Chakravarthy not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders?

Varun Chakravarthy not playing: Kolkata Knight Riders have made a total of three changes to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 41st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and chose bowl.

“We’re going to bowl first. The wicket looks on the drier side and dew might come in the latter half. Our strength has been backing each other. We have had hard times but we stick together and moving forward together,” Pant told Star Sports at the toss.

Playing their first match of the second half of the league stage, Delhi have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI bringing in all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and pacer Chetan Sakariya (debut) for batter Sarfaraz Khan and pacer Khaleel Ahmed. While Khan has had to make way for a COVID-19 recovered Marsh, Ahmed is missing this match after pulling his hamstring.

Why is Varun Chakravarthy not playing vs Delhi Capitals today?

In the bottom half of the points table like Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer also wanted to bowl first in this match. However, unlike Pant, Iyer considered the dew to be no longer a concern for teams.

“I would have looked to bowl as well because of the chasing history. But the dew has gone out completely and it is very humid as well. I feel the players have to stand up for themselves and take responsibility to finish games off themselves,” Iyer told Star Sports at the toss.

As far as their Playing 11 is concerned, Kolkata have made a total of three changes to their Playing XI. While opening batter Aaron Finch will resume his role at the top of the order, a couple of debutants in wicket-keeper batter Baba Indrajith and fast bowler Harshit Rana have been included in place of Sam Billings, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy.

“We have three changes – [Aaron] Finch, Harshit Rana and [Baba] Indrajith come in. The combinations haven’t worked for us in the last few games, and we are trying to find a settled combination,” Iyer added.

While Iyer wasn’t asked about Chakravarthy’s absence, the mystery spinner appears to have been benched on form. In eight matches this season, Chakravarthy’s four wickets have come at an average of 61.75, an economy rate of 8.82 and a strike rate of 42.

While Indrajith is a known name in the Indian domestic circuit, 20-year old Harshit Rana is playing the first-ever match of his competitive cricket. Recommended by Kolkata batter Nitish Rana, Harshit is an express fast bowler.