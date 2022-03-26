KKR wicket keeper 2022: KKR squad 2022 wicket-keeper list with price

KKR wicket keeper 2022: The Kolkata Knight Riders have three players in their squad for the ongoing 15th season of the IPL.

During the first match of the 15th season of Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and along expected lines opted to field first against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Picking mere three overseas players in their playing 11 for the tournament opener, KKR have handed debut caps to their skipper for the season, India’s Ajinkya Rahane, and English wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings.

Donning the wicket-keeping gloves, however, will be one of India’s veteran names in the domestic circuit, Sheldon Jackson, who is marking his return back to the KKR franchise after as many as five years.

Sheldon Jackson impresses right away with his wicket-keeping skills

Sheldon Jackson, 35, impressed with his work from behind the stumps right away during the eighth Over of the match, with a brilliant stumping, courtesy of some quick reflexes to get rid of CSK’s Robin Uthappa.

Such was his lightning quick work, that the legendary Sachin Tendulkar was forced to applaud via his social media handle, with his speed reminding him of former CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

A few Overs later, Jackson again displayed a fantastic glove work to almost then stump MS Dhoni himself, but Dhoni’s presence of mind made sure that he was safe inside the crease right in time.

Sheldon Jackson has been very sharp. #IPL2022 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) March 26, 2022

KKR wicket keeper 2022

England’s Sam Billings was roped in by the KKR think-tank as their first-choice overseas wicket-keeper batter option in their squad during the mega auction last month.

As far as the Indian wicket-keeper options are concerned, apart from Sheldon Jackson, Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajit can also don the wicket-keeping gloves, although he was placed in the batter’s category during the auction.

KKR wicket-keeper list with price

Sam Billings – INR 2 Crore

Sheldon Jackson – INR 60 Lakh

Baba Indrajit – INR 20 Lakh.