Baba Aparajith Baba Indrajith brothers: Baba Indrajith KKR IPL price and relation with Baba Aparajith

Baba Indrajith KKR IPL price: The 27-year old player from Tamil Nadu is making his Indian Premier League debut tonight.

Tamil Nadu batter Baba Indrajith is among the two players who are making their Indian Premier League debut for Kolkata Knight Riders tonight. One of the three wicket-keeper batters in their squad for this season, KKR have turned to Indrajith after both Sheldon Jackson and Sam Billings failed in the first eight league matches.

It is worth mentioning that Indrajith doesn’t keep wickets for Tamil Nadu. A makeshift keeper, the 27-year old has kept wickets for his Tamil Nadu Premier League team Nellai Royal Kings.

Having played 56 first-class and 41 List A matches in his almost decade-long competitive career, Indrajith averages 53.35 and 44.38 respectively in these formats. As far as T20s are concerned, the right-hand batter is yet to prove his mettle in the shortest format with his 319 runs coming at an average and strike rate of 19.93 and 104.59 respectively.

Baba Indrajith walks out to bat for the first time in the IPL💜#KKRHaiTaiyaar #DCvKKR #IPL2022 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 28, 2022

UPDATE: Promoted in the batting order above Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh, Indrajith failed to create an impact in his first-ever IPL match scoring 6 (8) before being dismissed by Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Baba Indrajith KKR IPL price

Having registered himself in the lowest price category of INR 20 lakh, KKR had bagged Indrajith for his base price during the IPL 2022 mega auction held in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Readers must note that Indrajith is the twin brother of Tamil Nadu all-rounder Baba Aparajith. Part of Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants for as many as five IPL seasons, Aparajith never got a match to play in the biggest T20 tournament across the globe. It is worth mentioning that Aparajith had represented India U-19 under Unmukt Chand during the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2012.