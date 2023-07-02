“Has Bairstow Played Cricket Before”: Fan Slams Jonny Bairstow For School Boy Error Leading To Run Out

England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow is the latest addition to the list of what will go down as the most talked-about dismissal of the ongoing Ashes 2023 series. A moment of carelessness has made sure that he is now at the receiving end of the fans’ anger, which will further get intensified if England go on to lose the ongoing second Test match at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

It all happened on the final delivery of the 52nd over of England’s second innings being bowled by the Aussie allrounder Cameron Green. Continuing with his short ball ploy, Green finished the over (almost) with another bouncer outside Bairstow’s off-stump which was innocuously ducked by the latter.

However, an ever-vigilant Alex Carey from behind the stumps, quickly released and nonchalantly aimed the ball towards the stumps and hit it bang on target. Bairstow, as if in a bid to have a glance at a flower pot he’s just watered in his garden, was wandering outside the crease the moment the bails got dislodged at his end.

Negative marking for Bairstow, and full marks to Carey for his presence of mind, that the third umpire rightfully ruled the former run out at his individual score of 10. In fact, replays from the previous deliveries in the over indicated that the English wicket-keeper was continuously leaving his crease after each ball, which perhaps motivated Carey to go for the move.

Fan Slams Jonny Bairstow For School Boy Error Leading To Run Out

Naturally, while a certain section of English fans on the social media accused the Aussie team of cheating and unfair play, the other section began criticizing their experienced wicket-keeper batter for demonstrating an absolute school boy error of leaving the crease before the ball is deemed dead.

A certain fan even questioned whether or not Bairstow has played cricket before, after swearing at the Aussies for appealing and making a move against the ‘Spirit of the game’.

