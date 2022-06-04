Cricket

“Have no shame in saying that I work in the IPL”: Gautam Gambhir gives it back to a journalist questioning his involvement in IPL despite being a member of parliament

"Have no shame in saying that I work in the IPL": Gautam Gambhir gives it back to a journalist questioning his involvement in IPL despite being a member of parliament
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin still makes millions for the company after retirement
Next Article
"I hate it" - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals Vince McMahon did not allow him to change his name in WWE
Cricket Latest News
"Have no shame in saying that I work in the IPL": Gautam Gambhir gives it back to a journalist questioning his involvement in IPL despite being a member of parliament
“Have no shame in saying that I work in the IPL”: Gautam Gambhir gives it back to a journalist questioning his involvement in IPL despite being a member of parliament

Gautam Gambhir gives it back to a journalist questioning his role in the IPL and…