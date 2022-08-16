Hazelaarweg Rotterdam ODI records: Rotterdam cricket stadium ODI records and highest innings total

Hazelaarweg Rotterdam ODI records and highest innings total: Rotterdam will be hosting an ODI after over 15 months on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s tour of Netherlands 2022 will begin with the first of a three-match ODI series in around an hour from now. Following England and New Zealand, Pakistan will become the third Test team to tour Netherlands in their ongoing summer season.

In what is going to be only the fourth ODI between these two teams, it will be for the first time when they will be locking horns against each other in Netherlands.

Hazelaarweg Rotterdam ODI records

Rotterdam, which will be hosting Pakistan for the first time, will be hosting its 13th ODI today. Been part of eight ODIs at this venue, Netherlands have won six and lost two over the years.

It is noteworthy that Hazelaarweg’s only two ODIs in the last 12 years had been played last year. Therefore, most of the individual batting and bowling records here belong to retired cricketers and are irrelevant with respect to this match.

Among players taking part in this series, Max O’Dowd (90), Scott Edwards (60), Wesley Barresi (51) and Logan van Beek (34) have scored some runs in Rotterdam ODIs in the past. As far as the bowlers are concerned, only Vivian Kingma (5) has picked ODI wickets among players participating in this series.

Rotterdam cricket stadium highest innings total in ODIs

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 315/8 50 Netherlands Bermuda 2007 237/9 50 Ireland Afghanistan 2010 236/4 49.3 Netherlands Scotland 2010 235/6 50 Scorland Netherlands 2010 219/5 46 Afghanistan Netherlands 2010

Hazelaarweg, which has mostly been a low-scoring venue, has witnessed teams batting second winning eight out of the 12 ODIs played here. Hence, going by the past record, it shouldn’t be surprising if the captain winning the toss elects to bowl first in this match.

The aforementioned third-highest innings total is also the highest successful run-chase in Rotterdam ODIs.