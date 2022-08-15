Hazelaarweg Rotterdam pitch report NED vs PAK: Rotterdam cricket ground pitch report Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI

Hazelaarweg Rotterdam pitch report NED vs PAK: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI.

The Netherlands will take on Pakistan in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam. Pakistan will take the series as a warmup for the Asia Cup.

Pakistan have decided to go with a very strong squad in this series, and they will certainly be the favourites. Babar Azam will be leading the side, and they have a brilliant blend of batters and bowlers in their ranks. The Pakistani batters would want to score as many runs as they can.

The Netherlands recently lost the home series against New Zealand, if they want to do well in this one, they will have to punch above their weights.

Hazelaarweg Rotterdam pitch report NED vs PAK

The Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam is hosting an ODI game after more than a year. This pitch has been tough for batting based on the records. There has been a significant amount of help for the pacers on this very wicket.

A fresh pitch will be made for this match and considering the overcast conditions, the pacers will enjoy their time in the middle in this match as well. In the initial overs of the match, the pacers can extract movement from the wicket, and the extra bounce from the surface will help their cause as well.

The competitive spirit stays afloat 🎯 Pakistan’s first training session in Rotterdam 👊#NEDvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/bOgwDPZ2Kn — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 14, 2022

A total of 12 ODIs have been played at this very ground, where eight games have been won by the chasing teams and four by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings ODI score has just been 185 runs, which proves that the batters have struggled at this ground in the past.

The last ODI played here was in 2021 between Netherlands and Scotland, where the Netherlands managed to score just 171 runs in the first innings. If the batters can survive the initial spell, they can take advantage of the fast outfield and shorter boundaries. The batting of the Pakistan side is quite strong as well.