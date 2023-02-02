“He has been found guilty of violating the code of conduct”: When Shoaib Akhtar was fined $5,000 for leaving the national cricket camp without permission

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest bowler to play the game of cricket. Akhtar always used to stay in the headlines during his playing days, and the same is the case after his retirement as well. He is famous for speaking his honest opinions on social media and that has landed him in a lot of trouble.

Akhtar once lashed out at the management for dropping him in the 2011 World Cup semi-final against India. He was also banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board for a period of 5 years. Akhtar also engaged in a heated exchange with players like Andrew Flintoff, Matthew Hayden, etc.

Akhtar had a lot of popularity in India, and he even said that Sourav Ganguly was the bravest batter he ever bowled to. He always said that the Indian team was full of quality batters, and he loved bowling against them.

When Shoaib Akhtar was fined $5,000 for leaving the national cricket camp

Shoaib Akhtar landed in yet another trouble in 2007 when he was fined $5,000 by the PCB for leaving the Pakistan National Cricket team camp in Karachi without any kind of notice. He was fined PKR 300,000, and his 1.5 points were also docked off. A contracted player has a limit of 20 points.

Akhtar made a comeback from his knee injury just before the camp, and he did not even feature in front of the disciplinary committee. He complained of alleged neck pain.

“He left the camp without informing the team manager on August 4 and has not responded to our queries since then. Today also he failed to show up before the board’s disciplinary committee,” Zakir Khan, Director of Cricket Operations said.

“Because he has been found guilty of violating the code of conduct under the new central contract, he has been fined Rs 100,000 by the team manager and Rs 200,000 by our disciplinary committee. He has also been docked 1.5 points from his 20 points in the contracts.”

Akhtar later said that he will appeal against the fine as he informed the captain Shoaib Malik about the same. However, Zakir Khan said that he was required to inform the team manager and not the captain.