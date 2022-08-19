“He is an automatic choice”: Chandu Borde believes Rishabh Pant is a sure starter for India in T20 World Cup 2022

Chandu Borde has said that there is no doubt about the place of Rishabh Pant in India’s playing 11 for the T20 World Cup.

The rise of Rishabh Pant has been marvelous in the last few years. After the historic test series against Australia, he has sealed his place in the Indian side in all three formats of the game, whereas he also leads the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

Pant’s performances in red-ball cricket have been excellent, but he has not been able to do that well with the white ball. However, in the last ODI series against England, he scored his maiden ODI century to lead the Indian team to a victory.

The experts are divided on their opinions about Rishabh’s place in the playing eleven of India’s white-ball team. Some of them want Dinesh Karthik to play because of his form, whereas some want Rishabh to stay. Former Indian all-rounder Chandu Borde has also revealed his say on the same.

Chandu Borde calls Rishabh Pant an automatic choice

Former Indian cricketer Chandu Borde believes that there is no competition for Rishabh Pant’s place in the Indian playing 11 for the T20 World Cup. Dinesh Karthik is a wicket-keeping option, and he is in brilliant form as well since the IPL 2022. Even KL Rahul can do the wicket-keeping duties.

However, Borde believes that Pant is not just a finisher, and he has the ability to change the momentum of the game. He insists that Pant can play at any position, and he should be an automatic choice in the playing eleven of India.

“I don’t think there is any competition for Rishabh Pant. He is an automatic choice and will continue to be an important part of the team,” Borde told India TV.

“Rishabh Pant is a player who can change the momentum of the game in no time, and he is not just a finisher – he can play anywhere and anytime.”

Rishabh Pant smashes his maiden ODI century, leading the Indian charge towards the finish line. 🔥 An absolute cracker of a knock under pressure! 💙#PlayBold #ENGvsIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/QGJaKmWQrE — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 17, 2022

Borde said that Rishabh has just started his international career, and it is hard to believe that he has already won a lot of games for the Indian side. He said that the performances of Rishabh Pant will take him to newer heights in his career.

“If you look at Rishabh Pant’s career span, he has just started out, but the way he has won matches for India—it’s unbelievable. With time, as he learns more, his performance will reach newer heights,” Borde added.