“He is borderline obsessed”: KL Rahul opens up on relationship with Suniel Shetty and his extreme enthusiasm for Cricket

KL Rahul opens up on relationship with Suniel Shetty and latter’s obsession with the game of Cricket during a recent chat show.

Having recently led team India for the first time during the recent Test series against South Africa, and presently the skipper of the debutant IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022, KL Rahul, was at his candid best during a recent chat show, with some interesting revelations and fun conversations.

From expressing his reaction upon donning the Indian Test captain blazer, to the reason for him being named ‘Rahul’, or his mother’s obsession with having a decent educational degree under his name, the wicket-keeper batter had a say on all such topics.

Moreover, the 29-year-old opened up on his close relationship with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, and his intense passion for the game of Cricket.

During the popular chat show ‘Breakfast with Champions’ hosted by Gaurav Kapur, KL Rahul revealed Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s ‘borderline obsession’ with the game of Cricket, and how they often enter into arguments with each other with the actor even criticizing him for not leading a healthy lifestyle.

“He’s not just a fan. He understands the game really well. He is borderline obsessed,” exclaimed Rahul.

“We do have some conversations, arguments sometimes, disagreements too. He talks sense because he understands the game. He tells me, ‘You are not fit enough. You are getting injured. There’s a reason for that. You are not eating healthy.’ He’s all about the healthy lifestyle, training,” Rahul further remarked on his bonding with the renowned actor.

“You look at him at 60-61. He’s as fit as anybody else” – KL Rahul on Suniel Shetty

Rahul further stressed on Suniel Shetty’s extreme dedication to fitness and how despite into his sixties, the actor acts as his motivation for the same.

“You look at him at 60-61. He’s as fit as anybody else. He can do it at 60, I don’t see why I can’t do it. I can’t find any reason. Rather I shouldn’t find any reason,” exclaimed the Indian wicket-keeper.

Extremely dedicated to his ‘dream of making India fitter’, Shetty had, around a couple of years ago, invested an undisclosed amount of money into a Pune-based online fitness community ‘Squat’.

With the investment, both Squats and Shetty, had pledged to come up with a movement of making 50 million people fit and also enable the company to create one lakh jobs in the fitness space.

KL Rahul gf

For those unaware, Suniel Shetty is the father of KL Rahul’s long rumored girlfriend and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty.

Although the duo have not made any statements regarding their relationship as yet, they do express their affection for each other on the social media platforms.

