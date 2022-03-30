“It looks good on me”: KL Rahul admits borrowing Virat Kohli’s blazer after sudden promotion to India’s Test captain in Johannesburg

Indian batter KL Rahul has shared an interesting story about borrowing Virat Kohli’s Blazer on his Test captaincy debut.

KL Rahul, who is currently leading Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 made his presence on “Breakfast with Champions”. There, he talked about various topics such as his fanboyism for AB de Villiers, his bond with Chris Gayle, his love for tattoos and much more.

KL Rahul is currently the captain of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 and he is also the vice-captain of India across all three formats.

KL Rahul talks about borrowing Virat Kohli’s blazer for the toss

KL Rahul shared the story behind captaining the Indian test team for the very first time against South Africa in Johannesburg. Rahul said that Virat told him about his stiff back, but he thought that Virat will not miss the game because of a small injury.

Rahul revealed that he got the news about captaining the side after the warm-ups. It is a tradition of wearing a blazer during the toss in a test game. Although, Rahul was not having one and he had to borrow it from Virat Kohli. He was said that he was confident and happy about the responsibility, and the jacket looked good on him as well.

No Virat Kohli for the Johannesburg Test! KL Rahul has walked out for the toss alongside Dean Elgar.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Br4xeFNcXc — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) January 3, 2022

“When I got the opportunity to captain the nation in Johannesburg in the Test match, it happened suddenly. On the morning of the game, Virat told me on the bus that he may not play due to a stiff back. Till the time I reached the ground for warm-ups, I was like Virat can’t miss a game because of a small injury,” Rahul said

“After the warm-ups when the coach told me that Virat is unfit and that I need to go for the toss. At that time, I didn’t have a blazer so I had to borrow Virat’s. When I was walking down the steps, I was like this looks good on me. I was always confident and happy.”

However, the Indian team lost the game under KL Rahul by seven wickets. KL Rahul scored a half-century in the first innings, but the team lost in the end.