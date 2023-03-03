“He just broke a team rule”: Harry Brook was once dropped from England’s 2018 U-19 World Cup match due to this reason

England batter Harry Brook was left out of England’s final U-19 World Cup 2018 match against New Zealand due to disciplinary issues. The 2018 U-19 World Cup was played in New Zealand, and England finished at the number 7th spot in the tournament.

Brook was the captain of the side, and he was excellent with the bat as well. He had scored 239 runs in 5 innings at an average of 119.50 with the help of one century and two half-centuries.

England won all three group matches of the World Cup, and they qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament. They lost the quarter-final match against Australia, whereas Bangladesh defeated them in the 5th place play-off match.

Harry Brook was once dropped from England’s 2018 U-19 World Cup match

England’s head coach Jon Lewis had revealed that Brook was dropped from the side because of disciplinary issues, but the exact details were not given. Talking about the seriousness of it, Lewis just said that Brook broke a team rule.

“Harry missed the match because he broke a team rule, so we decided to leave him out and deal with it internally. We’ll let you know if anything happens after that. He just broke a team rule,” Jon Lewis had said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Despite Brook’s absence, England won the match by 32 runs in the end. All-rounder Will Jacks led the English side in the absence of Brook. Both Jacks and Brook are part of England’s senior squad at the moment.

India won the 2018 U-19 World Cup

The 2019 U-19 World Cup was won by the Indian team, they defeated Australia in the final of the tournament. Indian batters Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra had a brilliant tournament with the bat. Gill was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament where he scored 372 runs at 124.00 with the help of 3 half-centuries and 1 century.

Shaw was the captain of the side in the tournament, whereas the pace duo of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi also impressed in the tournament with 9 wickets each.