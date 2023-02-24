Harry Brook Net Worth: SRH batter’s house, IPL salary, PSL salary, match fee details

England’s batter Harry Brook is continuing to rise and shine in International cricket, and he proved his class yet again in the 2nd Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. On a green wicket, England lost the initial three wickets for just 21 runs, but then the English side took control.

Brook proved his class yet again, and he smashed his 4th Test century in just 9 innings. Brooks was smashing the bowlers all over the park, and on a pitch where batting is really tough, Brook was playing in white-ball format mode. He never looked uncomfortable, and England finished the day at 315-3.

Brook is not out at 184 runs in 169 balls with the help of 24 boundaries and 5 sixes. In 9 Test innings, Brook has scored 807 runs at 100.88 with the help of 4 centuries and 3 half-centuries. The talented England batter has sealed his place in the squad in all three formats of the game.

Harry Brook Net Worth

According to CricBouncer, the net worth of Harry Brook is around $3 million (approx INR 24 crores). The English batter is set to play in his first-ever IPL season, and he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a price of INR 13.25 crores. He had a base price of INR 1.5 crores, but Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals had a bidding war for him.

Apart from IPL, Brook has earlier played in the BBL for Hobart Hurricanes and PSL for Lahore Qalandars. The salary of his BBL stint is unknown, but he earned just around $40,000 (INR 32 lakh approx) per season in PSL. It is certain that he will earn a huge sum in the IPL as compared to the other leagues around.

Brook currently doesn’t have a full contract with the ECB but is on an incremental contract which is given to the players who are still proving their mark in international cricket. He earns around £14,500 (approx INR 14.5 Lakh) per Test and £4,500 (approx INR 4.5 Lakh) for a white-ball appearance.

Brook still lives with his family in England, and he revealed that his mother and grandma started crying after Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for a huge sum.