“Take your whites off and chill for a bit”: Harry Brook once revealed why he loves batting in the middle-order in red-ball cricket

England batter Harry Brook is slowly and steadily becoming an all-format player for the England cricket team. The batter from Yorkshire recently fourth Test century, and he already has seven 50+ scores in the ten innings he has played. Although, ahead of making his Test debut, he had a record County Championship season.

In red-ball cricket, Brook loves batting in the middle order as he said that he loves chilling after fielding for a lot of overs. In the 2022 County Championship, he scored 967 runs for Yorkshire at an average of 107.44 with the help of three centuries and six half-centuries.

Brook made his T20I debut for England in January last year but had to wait till September in order to make his Test debut against South Africa. The middle order was a settled unit in the English team, but the injury to English wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow opened the door for Brook.

Harry Brook once revealed why he loves batting in the middle-order in red-ball cricket

In August last year, the opening slot of England’s side was being talked about a lot as the batting duo of Alex Lees and Zak Crawley was struggling at the top. After a bumper County season, Brook was tipped to get selected in the side. Brook said that he would definitely open the innings if given a chance.

Although, he made it clear that he prefers batting at the number five spot in red-ball cricket as he likes to chill a bit after being in the field for a lot of overs

“I feel like I’d do a job batting anywhere, to be honest, and if I got an opportunity to play Test cricket opening the batting, obviously I’m going to take it,” Brook said in an interaction with Sportsmail.

‘But I do like batting five,I’ve fielded a lot of overs this year and, after 120, 130 overs, it’s quite nice to just get in, take your whites off and chill for a bit.”

Harry Brook called Test cricket the pinnacle

Brook said that he loves playing in the T20s, but he feels that Test cricket is still the pinnacle as the best players in the world play that format. He insisted that the standard of Test cricket is unmatched.

“For me, Test cricket is still the pinnacle. I think that’s the best format, the best competition in the world, the best standard. You play against the best bowlers, the best batters,” Brook added.