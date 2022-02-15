“He left messages saying the most disgusting things I have ever heard”: When Donna Wright called Shane Warne a pervert and unattractive man

Shane Warne has been through many controversies in the past and one such was with English nurse Donna Wright.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Donna Wright calls Shane Warne a pervert

Shane Warne has been a part of many controversies with different girls. On such incident happened with a British Nurse named Donna Wright. Wright said that Warne sent him some perverted messages, and she could not believe that Warne is admired all over the world.

“He left messages saying the most disgusting things I have ever heard. It was perverted. It made me feel sick to the pit of my stomach,” Wright said.

“I could not believe this man who is admired worldwide for his cricket could be so revolting.”

“It was also very frightening, because he was a complete stranger to me and I didn’t know what he was going to do next.”

Love, Sex aur Poker – The life and times of Shane Warne #LSDKnockoffs — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) March 18, 2010

Donna Wright also said that when she first met Shane Warne, she did not know who he was. Wright also said that He was really unattractive.

“I had no idea who he was. I’m not a cricket fan and I had never heard of him,” Wright said.

“He was really unattractive, was podgy and very tanned, had dyed blond hair and I could see the roots. He seemed to permanently have a cigarette hanging out of his mouth.”

“Warne said: ‘I would really appreciate it if you came round tonight. I want to catch up with you.”

“I said: ‘No thanks, I won’t be needing that’ -‘ and gave it back to him. Then he pushed it into the back pocket of my trousers.”