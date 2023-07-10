“He Owes Me A Pair Of Shades”: When Ben Stokes Threw Away Mark Wood’s Sunglasses At Lord’s While Celebrating England’s 2019 World Cup victory

Making a massive contribution to his team’s victory in a World Cup final would certainly take a cricketer over the moon, especially when its a feeling the entire team had never come to terms before. When England lifted their maiden ODI World Cup at home in 2019, an absolute ecstatic Ben Stokes was surely never going to make sure to have fellow teammate and pacer Mark Wood‘s sunglasses safe as he celebrated the moment with tears of joy rolling down his cheeks.

There are some events which take place in our lives, about which we often have no clue about its how and when, and sometimes why. Stokes had Wood’s sunglasses on as he took the field during the breathtaking super over against New Zealand at Lord’s. However, the present England Test captain was clueless as to where and when it had disappeared later.

Regardless, there was no place for even an iota of disappointment for the loss of a personal belonging that very night, as Wood was leaping and running around in joy with all the hugs, kisses, handshakes, laps of honour and what not, along with his teammates.

Ben Stokes Threw Away Mark Wood’s Sunglasses At Lord’s While Celebrating England’s victory

While writing a column for BBC Sport just a few days after the World Cup victory, Wood hilariously revealed how he would clearly remember lending Stokes his sunglasses before the latter went out on the field after helping his team post 15 runs in the super over.

Post his side winning the match on boundary count, an ecstatic Wood would scamper through to the field from the dressing room towards wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler who had just effected the run out to dismiss Martin Guptill on the final delivery.

However, apart from each and every detail Wood would remember of that particular night, he would also recollect the fact that Stokes had thrown away his sunglasses somewhere on the Lord’s ground and which were nowhere to be seen since.

“What I do know is that I had leant Stokesy my sunglasses and, in celebrating, he threw them somewhere on the Lord’s outfield and they have not been seen since. He owes me a pair of shades.”

Why Was Mark Wood Not On The Field Despite Being Part of England’s Playing XI In Final?

Earlier, during the New Zealand innings, Wood had managed to dismiss Ross Taylor (15) and had returned with bowling figures of 10-1-49-1. However, he had injured his side during the innings and James Vince had to take the field as his substitute.