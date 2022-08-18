“He will be in my T20 World Cup team”: Harsha Bhogle selects Deepak Chahar in India’s T20 World Cup squad but on this condition

Harsha Bhogle selects Deepak Chahar in team India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia under one condition.

On his very first match upon his return back to international Cricket, India’s Deepak Chahar impressed one and all with his much renowned ability to bowl with the new ball, as he bagged the ‘Player of the match’ award during the first ODI of India’s tour of Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

After India’s skipper KL Rahul opted to bowl first upon winning the Toss, Chahar provided the opening breakthrough during the seventh Over of the innings by getting Zimbabwean opener Innocent Kaia (4 off 20) caught behind the stumps off a short delivery.

Within a span of a couple of Overs, the 30-year-old dismissed Kaia’s fellow opener Tadiwanashe Marumani (8 off 22) and Wesley Madhevere (5 off 12) as well, to send the Zimbabwean top-3 back in the hut, while ultimately finishing his spell with figures of 7-0-27-3, as the hosts got bundled out for a modest 189 in 40.3 Overs.

Harsha Bhogle selects Deepak Chahar in team India’s World Cup squad

Chahar last played for India during their home series against West Indies in February this year, and had been completely out of cricketing action since then owing to a back injury.

Having missed the entire IPL season this year, and also all of the T20I series for the Indian team, the all-rounder’s chances of making it to the Indian squad for the imminent T20 World Cup looks as slim as a coat of paint.

However, renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle, post his match-winning performance today reckons him as a valuable addition to the squad, provided he maintain his fitness and rhythm.

However, he only makes the cut provided if, as per Bhogle, Harshal Patel fails to recover from his injury.

The return of Deepak Chahar is a big plus because if he can maintain fitness and rhythm, he can be a valuable part of the T20 squad. If he ticks those boxes, and if Harshal Patel can’t recover in time, he will be in my T20 World Cup team. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 18, 2022

Patel, has been out of action due to a rib injury that he suffered during the West Indies series last month. The 31-year-old has emerged and acted as the designated death bowler in the team alongside Jasprit Bumrah since former’s T20I debut last year.