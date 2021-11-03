“He’ll lead from the front”: Joe Root hails the return of Ben Stokes in English team for the Ashes 2021

Ashes 2021: Ben Stokes is back in the English team after a very long break and Joe Root has expressed his happiness on the same.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start in Australia from 8th December in Brisbane. Two traditional rivals will face off against each other for the prestigious Ashes urn. Before departing to Australia, Joe Root gave an interview to Sky Sports and talked about the return of Ben Stokes.

The talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes is all set to make his return in the Ashes 2021. It was looking like Stokes will miss his second continuous away Ashes, but he is finally back in the team.

Ben Stokes has not played a single game since July due to a finger injury and mental health issues. He recently had a second operation on his injured finger. The gun all-rounder, whose Headingley heroics are still fresh, was not a part of England’s 17 men initial Ashes squad.

Ben Stokes says he's "ready for Australia". He will fly out with England's Test specialists on November 4.

Joe Root on Ben Stokes’ return for Ashes 2021

Joe Root has revealed that he could hear his smile from the phone when Ben Stokes called him to inform him that he will be ready to play in the Ashes. Root has also confirmed that Stokes will do everything in his power to be ready for the first test.

“Obviously, it’s massive news,” Root said on the eve of departure.

“Speak to anyone within the game, whether they’d prefer to have Ben in their team or not, and everyone would say they would.”

Ben Stokes celebrates hitting the winning runs during the third Ashes Test Match between England and Australia at Headingley.



However Root has informed that Ben Stokes is coming from a serious injury, but he will try hard to be fit for the game.

“He’s been out of the game a long time, he’s had a serious injury and he’s got a lot of work to do to get himself back to the Ben Stokes we all know.”

“But if there’s one thing we can bet on with Ben it’s that he’ll do everything he can to ready himself.”

Root has hailed the record of Ben Stokes in Australia and believes that he will play a big part both on and off the field.

“First and foremost, his performances on the field, especially what he has done against Australia in the recent past.”

“He’ll lead from the front in that respect, he is a brilliant leader in the dressing room and people follow him.”