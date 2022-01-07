Ben Stokes wicket: Cameron Green hits Ben Stokes stumps but bails don’t fall off in Ashes 2021-22 Sydney test

Ben Stokes Wicket: Cameron Green bowled an in-swinger in Sydney Ashes 2021-22 test which hit Stokes’ off-stump but the bails didn’t fall off.

England have been absolutely dejected in the Ashes 2021-22 so far. They have lost the Ashes in just 13 days of play of the first three tests. There are still 24 points left in the WTC to grab for in the series. Even in the 4th test, they have been put to dust by the Australian side. The rain has been a continuous spoilsport in the 4th test on all three days so far.

Australia declared their first innings for 416 runs, where Usman Khawaja scored a brilliant century. Steve Smith also scored an important knock of 67 runs. Stuart Broad took a five-wicket haul for the English side. The English top-order again fell like a pack of cards. Starc bowled out Hameed, whereas Boland took wickets of Joe Root and Zak Crawley in quick succession. Cameron Green then took the wicket of Dawid Malan. But then, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow started to stabilize the side.

Ashes 2021-22: Ben Stokes wicket

However, the most dramatic moment of the game came on the 1st ball of the 31st over. Ben Stokes shouldered arms on Green’s delivery, but it nip back in. Umpire gave him out, but Ben Stokes was quick in reviewing it. Although the reviews surprised everyone, the ball took a deflection, but it was not from the pads of Ben Stokes. The ball hit the off-stump of Stokes, but the bails didn’t fall off. Ben Stokes was absolutely thrilled after the replays and the Australians were dejected.

"Aren't these things supposed to come off when you hit them?" – the Australians, probably #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Y93WGliLpG — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 7, 2022

According to cricket rules, the bails have to be uprooted to get the batsman out. This is not the first time that this has happened in cricket. Zing bails are said to be quite heavy, and it has happened a lot of times in white-ball cricket as well.