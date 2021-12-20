Man of the Match today AUS vs ENG 2nd Test: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Australia vs England Adelaide Test?

Who won Man of the Match today: The Australian batter was awarded with the match award for the third time in his Test career.

During the fifth day of the recently concluded second Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia beat England by 275 runs to gain a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Resuming from their overnight score of 82/4 in a formidable 468-run chase, England were bundled out for 192 in 113.1 overs in the final session of the match.

England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler (26) battled extremely hard to push for a draw but once his 227-ball stay came to a peculiar end, the end for England’s innings was near as a solitary wicket was left for the hosts to register a victory.

Playing a Test match after more than two years, fast bowler Jhye Richardson was the pick of the Australian bowlers in the second innings on the back of picking his maiden five-wicket haul. While Richardson registered bowling figures of 19.1-9-42-5, he was well-supported by Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon as both the experienced campaigners picked a couple of wickets each.

Man of the Match today AUS vs ENG 2nd Test

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne was a clear-cut choice for the ‘Man of the Match’ award in this match for scoring 154 (401) across two innings. In what is his third such award in Test cricket, it has come on the back of him scoring a sixth Test century and a 12th Test half-century.

“I think we just stuck it out, certain periods it was really tough. Davey [David Warner] batted exceptionally well, he put pressure back on, I tried to absorb it, it’s a good combination for batting. I talk to myself out there, a bit of reinforcement to keep me switched on and focused and in the game.

Starc player of the match for me. Needed to stand up with his NSW pace mates missing, and did in a big way. A constant threat. And bowled second inns with a back injury as well #Ashes https://t.co/66vyHmIm5p — Martin Smith (@martinsmith9994) December 20, 2021

“To get the win is very special, we drove the Test match and didn’t let England in. My first Ashes ton, nice to convert one but disappointed not to make it a big one after a few chances [by Jos Buttler],” Labuschagne told Fox Cricket during the post-match presentation ceremony.