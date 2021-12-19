Joe Root hit: Joe Root suffers severe agony after getting hit in the groin for the second time in a day at the Adelaide Oval

Joe Root hit: The English captain was in serious pain after getting hit in the unmentionables for the second time in a day.

The fourth day of the ongoing second Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England in Adelaide was a rough day for England captain Joe Root not just because of his team’s shambolic performance but also because of physical pain which he suffered twice around the same body part.

Root, who hadn’t taken the field in the afternoon after getting hit in the abdomen whilst receiving throwdowns in the nets before the start of play, ended the day on a similar painful note.

It all had happened on the first delivery of the 42nd over when Root got hit in the groin region after failing to defend a Mitchell Starc delivery. With Starc bowling from round the wicket, the angle of the left-arm further brought the into the right-handed batter.

Root, who had underwent scans at the same body part in the morning, suffered severe agony after copping a nasty blow in the night session. It was only after receiving an enhanced medical attention that Root was ready to face again.

Having done all the hard work, Root failed to end the day unbeaten as he edged a Starc delivery to Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey in the following over. In what turned out to be the last delivery of the day, a dejected Root walked back to the pavilion after scoring 24 (67) as England have been reduced to 82/4 in a 468-run chase.

Joe Root hit in the groin in Adelaide Test

Twitter reactions on Joe Root:

Talk about a perfectly timed photo 😬 📸 Daniel Kalisz #Ashes pic.twitter.com/nar3hgLuBt — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 19, 2021

Oh jeez… Root’s jatz crackers have taken a pounding today. What are the chances? #Ashes — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 19, 2021

Right in the spuds. Again! #Ashes — Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) December 19, 2021

The presence of mind to shoo away the spider-cam > Joe Root is always switched on 😂#Ashes pic.twitter.com/DbRd6lmj5G — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 19, 2021

Absolute scenes in the commentary box, completely losing it watching Joe Root run 😂 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/0CoJCSPTKD — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 19, 2021

“I was okay, I’ve had two children since…” Sir Alastair Cook gives his immediate reaction to that Joe Root incident 👀#Ashes pic.twitter.com/li79f9RgYh — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 19, 2021

