Cricket

Joe Root hit: Joe Root suffers severe agony after getting hit in the groin for the second time in a day at the Adelaide Oval

Joe Root hit: Joe Root suffers severe agony after getting hit in the groin for the second time in a day at the Adelaide Oval
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
For the first time in 30 years, India loses its seat at FIA's World Motor Sport Council (WMSC)
Next Article
"We have a legitimate chance to compete for a championship": Draymond Green breaks down the Warriors' defensive strategies with ESPN's Doris Burke
Cricket Latest News
How many overs left in AUS vs ENG Day 5 Ashes: How many overs remaining today in Australia vs England Adelaide Test?
How many overs left in AUS vs ENG Day 5 Ashes: How many overs remaining today in Australia vs England Adelaide Test?

How many overs left on Day 5 Australia vs England: A riveting day of Test…