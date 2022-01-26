“Amanda-Jade provides us with another quality spin option”: Amanda-Jade Wellington and Grace Harris selected in Australia’s ICC Women’s World Cup Squad

Australia’s ICC Women’s World Cup Squad: Australia have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup.

Australia have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. The tournament will start from 4 March 2022. There are quite a few major absentees in the squad as well due to injury concerns. Meg Lanning will continue to lead the side, whereas Rachael Haynes will be the vice-captain of the side.

The main concern of the team was selecting the spinners. Georgia Wareham is nursing an ACL injury, whereas Sophie Molineux is also injured. Sophie was hopeful to be fit for the World Cup, but she could not be. Alana King has retained her place in the side, whereas Amanda Jade-Wellington is also included. Wellington, who represented Adelaide Strikers in WBBL, finished as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. She scalped 23 wickets in the tournament at an average of 16.26.

Australia’s ICC Women’s World Cup Squad

Apart from Wellington and King, Australia have also added spin-bowling all-rounder Grace Harris in the squad. National selector Shawn Flegler said that spin bowling of the side looks balanced. Jess Jonassen is the leading spinner of the side.

“Amanda-Jade provides us with another quality spin option … leg-spin has been a big part of our success in recent years and while Alana King is currently doing that role for us, there’s no reason we couldn’t play both in the same team if conditions and match-ups suit,” Shawn Flegler said.

“Grace didn’t get much of a go in the recent T20s, but she brings the versatility to bat anywhere in the top or middle-order and her bowling could also be a real asset.”

Amanda-Jade Wellington claims another two wickets in the second T20 against England A at Karen Rolton Oval. The leg-spinner has taken 5/37 from 8 overs across the two Australia A fixtures.#Ashes — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) January 21, 2022

Stella Campbell despite last month’s record-breaking seven-wicket haul for NSW has also missed the side. She has been added to the Ashes squad as the backup of Tayla Vlaeminck. Apart from Campbell and Vlaeminck, Hannah Darlington has also missed out. Although, Darlington and Georgia Redmayne will travel with the squad as reserve players.

Australia Women’s World Cup Squad:

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington