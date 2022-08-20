“He’s Cristiano Messi both mixture”: Shadab Khan introduces Babar Azam to AFC Ajax player with Ronaldo-Messi reference

Shadab Khan introduces Babar Azam to AFC Ajax player: The Pakistani vice-captain was all praises for his captain.

Pakistan white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan found an interesting way of introducing captain Babar Azam to one of the footballers belonging to AFC Ajax.

“He’s Cristiano Messi both mixture,” Khan said while introducing Azam as providing references of two legendary footballers would have easily defined Azam’s talent and importance in this Pakistani team.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistani cricket team met AFC Ajax players ahead of their third ODI of the ongoing tour of Netherlands. The get-together involved players exchanging jerseys and clicking photographs which are already doing the rounds across social media platforms.

Having won the first and second ODIs by 16 runs and 7 wickets respectively, Pakistan have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series. The two teams will now lock horns in the third ODI tomorrow. Rotterdam, which had hosted the first two ODIs, will also be hosting the third one on Sunday.

As far as Azam and Khan are concerned, the former is the highest run-scorer in the series thus far on the back of his 131 runs coming at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate of 87.33 including a couple of half-centuries.

While Khan has been able to pick a solitary wicket in the 19 overs that he’s bowled across two innings, he had scored 48* (28) with the help of four fours and two sixes in the first ODI earlier this week.

That’s one way of introducing Babar Azam 😅 📽️: PCB pic.twitter.com/ToRf3hNlo0 — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) August 19, 2022

When football meets cricket… ⚽🏏 Glad to have you, @TheRealPCB! pic.twitter.com/msNhZCYBar — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 19, 2022

Had a Wonderfull Experience of visiting @AFCAjax Club. pic.twitter.com/ar8EZMxRL7 — Abdullah Shafique (@imabd28) August 19, 2022

Pakistan’s next assignment after this tour would be to reach the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.