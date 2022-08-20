Cricket

“He’s Cristiano Messi both mixture”: Shadab Khan introduces Babar Azam to AFC Ajax player with Ronaldo-Messi reference

"He's Cristiano Messi both mixture": Shadab Khan introduces Babar Azam to AFC Ajax player with Ronaldo-Messi reference
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Us big guys are sensitive when you talk about our weight": 7-foot Shaquille O'Neal cautions NBA of Zion Williamson
Next Article
LeBron James and NBA stars worth over $180 million are set to suit up for The Crawsover
Cricket Latest News
Why is Deepak Chahar not playing today's 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and India in Harare?
Why is Deepak Chahar not playing today’s 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and India in Harare?

Why is Deepak Chahar not playing today: India have made a lone change to their…