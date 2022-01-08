“He’s in the game”: Jack Leach earns applauds by dismissing Steve Smith in SCG Ashes Test

Jack Leach earns applauds: The English spinner has picked two crucial wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground today.

During the fourth day of the ongoing fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England in Sydney, England spinner Jack Leach has accounted for the dismissal of Australia vice-captain Steve Smith.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 29th over when Smith’s attempt to punch Leach through the off-side resulted in his dismissal. Smith, who was looking to play for the turn, was deceived by the lack of it.

With the ball sliding in with the angle of a left-arm spinner bowling from round the wicket, Smith couldn’t prevent the ball from hitting the stumps. As a result, the right-hand batter had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 23 (31).

Leach, who had earlier dismissed Australia opening batter Marcus Harris (27), has stood tall on his potential especially in the absence of England vice-captain Ben Stokes. Been the only other bowler after veteran James Anderson to bowl 10 overs in this innings so far, Leach hs picked bowling figures of .

With Australia leading by just over 220 runs with six wickets in hand, England would be keen to pick quick wickets to stand a chance to chase an achievable total at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Bowled! England continue to fight. Leach slides one on and Smith is gone for 23 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/WVgVOoOfQO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2022

The first time in the series that there’s only been one back for Leach. He’s in the game – good on him. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/QQkwY8Vh0U — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) January 8, 2022

Steve Smith is clean bowled by Jack Leach for 23! Australia just wobbling a fraction despite the lead ticking over 200. Watch the #Ashes live on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV (in select regions)📺#AUSvENG | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/PGxXcorZTP — ICC (@ICC) January 8, 2022

