Highest 1st innings score in Test cricket: Highest score in Test cricket by a team

Highest 1st innings score in Test cricket: The SportsRush brings you the list of Highest 1st innings score and overall score in Test cricket.

The first test of India vs Sri Lanka series is being played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. After the first innings, the Indian team is looking in a comfortable situation. India managed to score 574-8 in the first innings after a shaky start.

Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma started on an aggressive note, but they could not carry on for long. Rohit got out on his mandatory pull, whereas Mayank also fell short. Hanuma Vihari was promoted to the number three slot, and he scored a magnificent half-century. Virat Kohli was looking at his very best from start, but he got out in 45 runs courtesy of an unplayable ball by Lasith Embuldeniya.

Both Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli got out in a matter of minutes, whereas Shreyas Iyer also couldn’t play a big knock. The southpaws Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja tilted the game in India’s favour. Both of them added 104 runs between them. Rishabh Pant missed his century by just four runs and got out in 96.

Ravindra Jadeja has certainly been the most improved batter in the world. He completed his century on Day-2 and remained not out till the end of the day. He was at 175* when India decided to declare the innings. R Ashwin also made an important contribution of 61 runs.

WARRIOR MODE ! ⚔️ Ravindra Jadeja brings up his second century in Test match cricket. Well played, ! #PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/leeiyOUnbE — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 5, 2022

Highest 1st innings score in Test cricket

Team Score Against Ground Year England 903-7 Australia Kennington Oval 1938 England 849 West Indies Sabina Park 1930 West Indies 751-5 England Antigua Recreation Ground 2004 Australia 735-6 Zimbabwe WACA, Perth 2003 Pakistan 708 England Kennington Oval 1987

Highest score in Test cricket by a team