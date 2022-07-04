Highest 4th innings run chase in England: Highest 4th innings successful run chase in England Test matches

Highest 4th innings run chase in England: England will have to chase one of the biggest targets if they are to win the ongoing Test match.

The biggest upshot of the morning session of the fourth day of the ongoing England vs India rescheduled fifth Test match in Birmingham is that players weren’t interrupted by rain for the first time in the match. Unlike the first three days of the match, players didn’t have to break for an early lunch interval today.

In the 28 overs that were bowled in the first session on Monday, India scored 104/4 to increase their lead to 361. With all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (17*) still batting, expect the visitors to bat for at least an hour in the afternoon session (assuming they survive) before declaring the innings.

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant (57) completed his 10th Test half-century before getting out whilst wanting to reverse sweep England spinner Jack Leach. Apart from Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara (66), Shreyas Iyer (19) and Shardul Thakur (4) have been the other Indian casualties on Day 4 thus far. Getting out while playing an attacking shot remained a similarity between all these batters.

In addition to Leach, fast bowlers Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts were among the wicket-takers for England today. Required to dismiss three more Indian batters, English bowlers wouldn’t want to give the opposition a lot of time post lunch.

Highest 4th innings run chase in England

A 361-run lead means that England will have to register both their highest-ever Test run-chase and highest fourth-innings run-chase at Edgbaston if they are to win this match and prevent a series loss.

Coming on the back of three consecutive run-chases against New Zealand including a record-breaking one in Nottingham last month, there is no reason why this English team shouldn’t fancy their chances winning this match in the Bazball era.