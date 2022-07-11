Highest last 10 over chase in ODI cricket: Highest run chase in last 10 overs in ODI history

Highest last 10 over chase in ODI: New Zealand have once again sealed a remarkable run-chase in the last 10 overs of an ODI.

The recently concluded first ODI between Ireland and New Zealand in Dublin will be remembered by both the teams for a long time. While Ireland won’t forget this match due to a heartbreaking loss in a match which should’ve brought their first victory against New Zealand, the Black Caps won’t forget it because of a remarkable comeback on the back of all-rounder Michael Bracewell’s maiden ODI century.

Batting only for the third time in his ODI career, Bracewell didn’t give up on sealing a 301-run target even with the team losing half its batters in the 22nd over. While the required run rate at this point in time was still achievable by modern-day cricket’s standards, batting for the rest of 28 overs was the challenge for the visitors.

A quintessential innings to announce himself in international cricket, Bracewell’s masterly knock saw him scoring 127* (82) with the help of 10 fours and seven sixes. Bracewell, who batted at a strike rate of 154.87, registered the sixth-highest ODI individual score at No. 7 yesterday.

Highest last 10 over chase in ODI cricket (since 2001)

Needing 101 runs in 10 overs with four wickets in hand, Bracewell’s heroics also witnessed New Zealand scoring the third-highest score in the last 10 overs of an ODI run-chase.

Having scored a couple of sixes off Ireland spinner Simi Singh to kick-start the third powerplay, Bracewell fell short of another partner as Ish Sodhi (25) was run-out on the following delivery. Three disciplined overs by the Irish bowlers increased New Zealand’s problems as they needed 77 runs in the last six overs.

Bracewell, who hit two fours and sixes each in as many overs, brought down the equation to requiring 53 runs in four overs. Ireland pacer Mark Adair giving away only four runs in the penultimate over meant that Bracewell had to score 20 runs off the last over.

Facing another pacer in Craig Young, the 31-year old left-handed batter hit three fours and two sixes to finish the match with a ball to spare.