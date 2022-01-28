Highest opening partnership in PSL: Full list of highest batting partnerships in Pakistan Super League

Highest opening partnership in PSL: Opening batters from Quetta Gladiators have registered the fourth-highest PSL partnership.
During the second match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi, Quetta Gladiators opening batters Ahsan Ali and Will Smeed scored maiden (individual) PSL half-centuries to put together a 155-run opening partnership.
In what is the third-highest opening partnership in the BBL, it is the fourth-highest for any wicket in the tournament. Considering the number of overs left when Ali was dismissed, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the pair has missed a golden opportunity of stitching a record opening stand.
Opening the batting together for the first time in the PSL, Ali and Smeed complemented each other exceptionally matching one another in both scoring boundaries and rotating strike throughout the innings.
Making his debut in the PSL tonight, Smeed led the partnership from the word go but the difference between runs scored by both the batters wasn’t a lot especially after Ali got his eye in.
While Smeed completed a half-century by hitting a six off Sameen Gul in the 11th over, Ali reached the 50-run mark by hitting a six off Peshawar Zalmi stand-in captain Shoaib Malik in the following over.
It was in the 16th over that Zalmi spinner Usman Qadir dismissed Ali to pick the first wicket of the night. While Ali departed after scoring 73 (46) with the help of eight fours and three sixes, Smeed went on to score 97 (62) including 11 fours and four sixes to power his team to 190/4 in 20 overs.
Highest opening partnership in PSL
The stand between Will Smeed and Ahsan Ali is now the highest opening partnership ever for Quetta Gladiators.
Asad Shafiq and Ahmed Shehzad had put on 105 vs Karachi Kings in 2017.#QGvsPS #PSL7
— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 28, 2022
|S. No.
|Batters
|Runs
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Year
|1
|Sharjeel Khan & Babar Azam
|176
|Karachi Kings
|Islamabad United
|Karachi
|2021
|2
|Liam Livingstone & Babar Azam
|157
|Karachi Kings
|Multan Sultans
|Dubai
|2019
|3
|Ahsan Ali & Will Smeed
|155
|Quetta Gladiators
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi
|2022
|4
|Shane Watson & Sharjeel Khan
|153
|Islamabad United
|Lahore Qalandars
|Sharjah
|2016
|5
|Sharjeel Khan & Babar Azam
|151*
|Karachi Kings
|Lahore Qalandars
|Karachi
|2020
|6
|Usman Khawaja & Colin Munro
|137*
|Islamabad United
|Quetta Gladiators
|Abu Dhabi
|2021
|7
|Kamran Akmal & Imam-ul-Haq
|137
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi Kings
|Karachi
|2019
|8
|Umar Siddiq & James Vince
|135
|Multan Sultans
|Lahore Qalandars
|Sharjah
|2019
|9
|Kamran Akmal & Imam-ul-Haq
|135
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Islamabad United
|Karachi
|2019
|10
|Chris Gayle & Azhar Ali
|108
|Lahore Qalandars
|Quetta Gladiators
|Dubai
|2016
Full list of highest batting partnerships in PSL (by wickets)
|Wickets
|Batters
|Runs
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Year
|1
|Sharjeel Khan & Babar Azam
|176
|Karachi Kings
|Islamabad United
|Karachi
|2021
|2
|Ahmed Shehzad & Kevin Pietersen
|133
|Quetta Gladiators
|Islamabad United
|Dubai
|2017
|3
|Colin Munro & Iftikhar Ahmed
|150*
|Islamabad United
|Karachi Kings
|Abu Dhabi
|2021
|4
|Ben Dunk & Smit Patel
|155
|Lahore Qalandars
|Quetta Gladiators
|Lahore
|2020
|5
|Kevin Pietersen & Sarfaraz Ahmed
|101
|Quetta Gladiators
|Lahore Qalandars
|Sharjah
|2017
|6
|Iftikhar Ahmed & Asif Ali
|123
|Islamabad United
|Lahore Qalandars
|Abu Dhabi
|2021
|7
|Daren Sammy & Shahid Afridi
|70
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi Kings
|Sharjah
|2017
|8
|Ben Cutting & Fawah Ahmed
|43
|Quetta Gladiators
|Lahore Qalandars
|Lahore
|2020
|9
|Hasan Ali & Mohammad Wasim
|62
|Islamabad United
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Abu Dhabi
|2021
|10
|Grant Elliott & Zulfiqar Babar
|63
|Quetta Gladiators
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Sharjah
|2016