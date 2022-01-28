Cricket

Highest opening partnership in PSL: Full list of highest batting partnerships in Pakistan Super League

Highest opening partnership in PSL: Full list of highest batting partnerships in Pakistan Super League
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"We got a wicket to the fielder that he had moved": When MS Dhoni's captaincy helped Lungi Ngidi dismiss Deepak Hooda
Next Article
“Ben Simmons and John Wall really decided to vote for each other”: NBA Twitter trolls the Philly and Rockets guards for receiving All-Star votes from players despite playing 0 minutes this season
Cricket Latest News
Highest opening partnership in PSL: Full list of highest batting partnerships in Pakistan Super League
Highest opening partnership in PSL: Full list of highest batting partnerships in Pakistan Super League

Highest opening partnership in PSL: Opening batters from Quetta Gladiators have registered the fourth-highest PSL…