Highest opening partnership in PSL: Full list of highest batting partnerships in Pakistan Super League

Highest opening partnership in PSL: Opening batters from Quetta Gladiators have registered the fourth-highest PSL partnership.

During the second match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi, Quetta Gladiators opening batters Ahsan Ali and Will Smeed scored maiden (individual) PSL half-centuries to put together a 155-run opening partnership.

In what is the third-highest opening partnership in the BBL, it is the fourth-highest for any wicket in the tournament. Considering the number of overs left when Ali was dismissed, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the pair has missed a golden opportunity of stitching a record opening stand.

Opening the batting together for the first time in the PSL, Ali and Smeed complemented each other exceptionally matching one another in both scoring boundaries and rotating strike throughout the innings.

Making his debut in the PSL tonight, Smeed led the partnership from the word go but the difference between runs scored by both the batters wasn’t a lot especially after Ali got his eye in.

While Smeed completed a half-century by hitting a six off Sameen Gul in the 11th over, Ali reached the 50-run mark by hitting a six off Peshawar Zalmi stand-in captain Shoaib Malik in the following over.

It was in the 16th over that Zalmi spinner Usman Qadir dismissed Ali to pick the first wicket of the night. While Ali departed after scoring 73 (46) with the help of eight fours and three sixes, Smeed went on to score 97 (62) including 11 fours and four sixes to power his team to 190/4 in 20 overs.

The stand between Will Smeed and Ahsan Ali is now the highest opening partnership ever for Quetta Gladiators. Asad Shafiq and Ahmed Shehzad had put on 105 vs Karachi Kings in 2017.#QGvsPS #PSL7 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 28, 2022

S. No. Batters Runs Team Opposition Ground Year 1 Sharjeel Khan & Babar Azam 176 Karachi Kings Islamabad United Karachi 2021 2 Liam Livingstone & Babar Azam 157 Karachi Kings Multan Sultans Dubai 2019 3 Ahsan Ali & Will Smeed 155 Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi Karachi 2022 4 Shane Watson & Sharjeel Khan 153 Islamabad United Lahore Qalandars Sharjah 2016 5 Sharjeel Khan & Babar Azam 151* Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Karachi 2020 6 Usman Khawaja & Colin Munro 137* Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators Abu Dhabi 2021 7 Kamran Akmal & Imam-ul-Haq 137 Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings Karachi 2019 8 Umar Siddiq & James Vince 135 Multan Sultans Lahore Qalandars Sharjah 2019 9 Kamran Akmal & Imam-ul-Haq 135 Peshawar Zalmi Islamabad United Karachi 2019 10 Chris Gayle & Azhar Ali 108 Lahore Qalandars Quetta Gladiators Dubai 2016

