Highest powerplay score in PSL: Highest score in powerplay in PSL history

When Peshawar Zalmi opening batters Saim Ayub and Babar Azam scored 67/0 in the powerplay in the recently concluded 25th match of the ongoing eighth season of Pakistan Super League at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last night, one felt as if Quetta Gladiators wouldn’t be able to beat the opposition in this particular aspect.

Having said that, less did one know that Quetta’s top-order would be successful in putting on board the second-highest team total in a powerplay in the history of the PSL. Having scored 88/1 in six overs, it was such a blistering start which paved way for Gladiators to be able to achieve the highest target in the competition.

Returning to PSL 2023 after playing three ODIs for England in Bangladesh, Gladiators opening batter Jason Roy was at a position of prominence as his sixth T20 century and second PSL century powered him to register the highest individual score in the history of PSL in what was a quintessential record-breaking match.

Jason Roy has just hit 145* (63) to chase 241 in the PSL 🤯 And you thought he was done 🤫pic.twitter.com/EAfdoBgKN6 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 8, 2023

Roy, who hit a couple of fours within his first three deliveries off Zalmi pacer Arshad Iqbal, welcomed spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman into the attack with a four and a six in the following over. Far away from facing the brunt of losing opening partner Martin Guptill in the third over, Roy opted to bat in only one way in a must-win encounter.

As a result, the 32-year old player hit seven fours and a six in the second half of the powerplay. Roy’s maniac display of batting not only propelled him to a 22-ball half-century but also did the groundwork for a memorable victory for QG.

Highest powerplay score in PSL history

It is noteworthy that no team has ever been able to touch the 100-run mark within the powerplay in the PSL. Furthermore, eight out of the highest powerplay scores in the PSL belong to Islamabad United.