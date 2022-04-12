Cricket

Robin Uthappa highest score in IPL: Twitter reactions on Robin Uthappa’s career-best IPL innings in CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match

Robin Uthappa highest score in IPL: Twitter reactions on Robin Uthappa's career-best IPL innings in CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Controlled aggression at its best": Sachin Tendulkar expresses awe of Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube as duo stitch hundred-run partnership vs RCB in IPL 2022
Next Article
"YOU sh*t the bed, Russell Westbrook! No one else!": O'Shea Jackson gives Lakers star the unfiltered facts on his abysmal season in Los Angeles
Cricket Latest News
Highest partnership score in IPL: Highest partnership in IPL history list
Highest partnership score in IPL: Highest partnership in IPL history list

Highest partnership score in IPL: Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube went bonkers at the RCB…