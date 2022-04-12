Robin Uthappa highest score in IPL: Twitter reactions on Robin Uthappa’s career-best IPL innings in CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match

Robin Uthappa highest score in IPL: The veteran batter from Chennai Super Kings played a career-best knock tonight.

During the 22nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Navi Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings opening batter Robin Uthappa put together a 165-run partnership for the third wicket alongside all-rounder Shivam Dube (95*) to power his team to 216/4 in 20 overs.

Opening the batting with Ruturaj Gaikwad (17), it wasn’t until the last ball of the fifth over when Uthappa hit his first boundary of the match. Not faced much of the strike not just in the powerplay but the first 10 overs as well, Uthappa made it for the same to make the most of time spent in the middle.

Having scored 27 (25) until then, it was in the 13th over that Uthappa hit as many as three sixes off Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to turn the tables with respect to his strike rate. In the 15th over, Uthappa hit a four and a six off pacer Akash Deep to bring up a 33-ball half-century.

Uthappa, who hit a six off Josh Hazlewood in the following over, followed it with two sixes and a four against Mohammed Siraj. It was on the first delivery of the penultimate over when Uthappa hit Wanindu Hasaranga for a dominating six down the ground to surpass his previous best IPL score.

In what is Uthappa’s 27th IPL half-century, it is his third for Super Kings and second this season. While Uthappa appeared to be registering a maiden IPL century at one point in time, it wasn’t to be as he departed against Hasaranga after scoring a stroke-filled 89 (50) with the help of four fours and nine sixes.

Twitter reactions on Robin Uthappa highest score in IPL:

Robin Uthappa you Beauty. Showing class and experience! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 12, 2022

Floodlight ROBbery !!! Reminded of Q1 last season.. Just has a knack of stepping up on the big night .. What a knock this batman @robbieuthappa #CSKvsRCB — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) April 12, 2022

Wow, @robbieuthappa has turned the clock back. He makes batting look so pleasant. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2022

