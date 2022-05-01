Highest partnership in IPL 2022: Highest 1st wicket partnership in IPL 2022

Highest partnership in IPL 2022: The opening pair of Chennai Super Kings has put together the highest partnership of this season.

Reinstatement of legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the leadership role seems to have provided a breath of fresh air for defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Playing their ninth match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune, opening batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway put together the highest IPL 2022 partnership in a must-win contest.

Not been in the best of forms this season, Gaikwad didn’t let an opportunity of generating impact at his home ground of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium go waste tonight. Conway, on the other hand, also justified his potential in what is his second match of the season after spending a lot of time on the bench.

Pune born Ruturaj Gaikwad playing at his home ground on Maharashtra Day 😉 #CSKvSRH #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/eNTNAQhp8L — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 1, 2022

Having scored only 40 runs in the powerplay, Gaikwad and Conway got their eyes in before setting the stage on fire once the fielding restrictions were lifted.

What followed was the right-left combination scoring as many as 142 runs in the next 71 deliveries. All in all, a 107-ball 182-run partnership saw Gaikwad and Conway registering the fourth-highest opening partnership in the history of the IPL. Readers must note that it is the highest-ever partnership between two batters playing for CSK.

Runs Batters Wicket Team Opposition Venue 182 Ruturaj Gaikwad & Devon Conway 1st Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MCA Stadium 165 Robin Uthappa & Shivam Dube 3rd Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil 155 Jos Buttler & Devdutt Padikkal 1st Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Wankhede 118 Faf du Plessis & Virat Kohli 2nd Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings DY Patil 110 Shikhar Dhawan & Bhanuka Rajapaksa 2nd Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings Wankhede

While Gaikwad scored 99 (57) with the help of six fours and as many sixes to become the fifth batter to get out on 99 in the IPL, Conway returned with 85* (55) comprising of eight fours and four sixes to power Super Kings to 202/2 in 20 overs.

