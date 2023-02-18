“It’s on the roof”: Martin Guptill smokes mammoth six off Andrew Tye in 30-run over to score 1st PSL 2023 century

During the sixth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2023, New Zealand batter Martin Guptill, courtesy of his fifth T20 format century single-handedly helped the Quetta Gladiators post a challenging total at the scoreboard against the Karachi Kings in Karachi.

Reeling at 51/4 after the 10-Over mark, Gladiators looked like struggling to even to get past 120 on the board, until Guptill decided to go berserk during the death Overs.

With the help of 12 Fours and 5 massive Sixes he smashed the first century of the tournament, scoring 117 individual runs across 67 deliveries, with the help of 12 Fours and 5 Sixes.

He smashed 76 runs in the final five Overs, to take the Gladiators’ total to a challenging 168/7 in their 20 Overs, on what isn’t the easiest of pitches to bat on.

Martin Guptill smokes mammoth six off Andrew Tye in 30-run

The century and the ultimate team total would not have been accomplished had it not been for the 19th Over of the innings bowled by pacer Andrew Tye.

With the help of 3 Fours and as many Sixes, Guptill tonked the Aussie quick for as many as 30 runs in the Over, to lift the crowd up on its feet despite majority of them cheering for the home side.

The one standout Guptill shot was during the second delivery, when Tye bowled a slower delivery only to end up as a juicy Full Toss. The Kiwi batter, who was already sighting the ball twice its size, did not miss out on an opportunity to place the ball where is rightfully belonged – on the stadium roof towards the deep mid-wicket region.

At the time of writing, the Kings were in a spot of bother, with the scorecard reading 53/3 after eight Overs. Both the teams have not yet managed to open their account in this season so far, reeling at the bottom two spots in the points table.