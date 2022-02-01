Highest run chase in PSL: What is the highest successful run-chase in Pakistan Super League?

Highest run chase in PSL: Islamabad United fell short of what could have been the highest successful run-chase in PSL history.

During the eighth match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, a valiant effort from Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan with the bat was just not enough for them as they were handed a 20-run defeat by Multan, thereby losing the first game of the season.

On the other hand, yet another win for Mohammad Rizwan’s men meant that Multan have now won 4 matches on the trot, to sit handsomely at the top of the table with 8 points.

Post losing the Toss, Multan posted 217/5 on the scoreboard- the highest total in PSL 7 so far, courtesy a 100 run-stand in mere 45 deliveries between Tim David (71 off 29) and Rilee Rossouw (67* off 35) for the 4th wicket.

In reply the United batters got off to a flier, posting 69 runs in the Powerplay, but losing both their in form openers Alex Hales (23 off 14) and Paul Stirling (19 off 10) in the process.

Thereafter, it was all about the United skipper Shadab Khan going hammer and tongs at the Sultans bowlers, but with him losing partners on a consistent basis at the other end, Islamabad lost the first game of the ongoing season, falling short by 20 runs of the target.

Shadab’s innings of 91 off 42 deliveries was laden with 5 Fours and 9 massive Sixes, with the task just too much for it to be accomplished with only a lone batter’s contribution. The next top-scorer for Islamabad was Alex Hales with his 23 runs.

Highest run chase in PSL

Had Islamabad managed to chase the total down, it would have been the highest-successful run-chase in the tournament history.

It would have thus broken the record accomplished by Multan Sultans during the 3rd match of the ongoing season against the Lahore Qalandars, wherein they had chased down the total of 206 with 2 deliveries and 5 wickets to spare.

Year Team Opposition Won by Target 2022 Multan Sultans Lahore Qalandars 5 wickets 207 2016 Quetta Gladiators Lahore Qalandars 2 wickets 202 2019 Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans 6 wickets 201 2017 Quetta Gladiators Lahore Qalandars 5 wickets 201 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators 3 wickets 199 2021 Islamabad United Karachi Kings 5 wickets 197 2021 Karachi Kings Multan Sultans 7 wickets 196 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Multan Sultans 6 wickets 194 2021 Islamabad United Karachi Kings 8 wickets 191 2020 Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans 9 wickets 187

