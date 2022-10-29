Most runs in T20 World Cup history: Highest run-scorer in ICC T20 World Cup all seasons

Former India captain Virat Kohli (989) is on the verge of becoming the highest run-scorer in the history of ICC T20 World Cups. Kohli, who wasn’t part of the first three editions of the tournament, has batted exceedingly well in the subsequent seasons to almost catch up with the current highest run-scorer in former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (1,016).

With only a 27-run difference between the two, Kohli’s current form almost guarantees him being in likeliness of filling the gap in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 between India and South Africa in Perth tomorrow.

85 runs behind Kohli at the fourth position, India captain Rohit Sharma (904) might also give his predecessor strong competition especially if he continues his recently found form in the form of a half-century against Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday.

Sharma, however, has taken part in all the eight editions of the T20 World Cup unlike Kohli. Other than the two Indian stalwarts, Australia opener David Warner (778) and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (706) are the only two cricketers part of the current squads in the list of Top 10 run-scorers in T20 World Cups.

Kohli, in fact, has the highest average (89.90) in T20 World Cups among batters with more than 100 runs. Having scored 12 half-centuries, Kohli is the only batter with more than 10 50+ individual scores in T20 World Cups. Kohli’s absolute greatness in the history of this prestigious event can be further observed from the fact that 26 batters have batted in innings more than his 21.

The 33-year old player is an epitome for young batters when it comes to achieving success in the shortest format with proper textbook cricketing shots and without taking unnecessary risks.

Most runs in T20 World Cup