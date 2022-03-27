Highest score in IPL history: List of highest innings total in IPL

Highest score in IPL history: Stellar innings by Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Dinesh Karthik power RCB past 200 versus PBKS.

During the third match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have posted a massive score of 205-2 in their allotted 20 Overs after their newly inducted skipper Faf du Plessis was invited to bat first by Punjab Kings’ skipper Mayank Agarwal.

Opening the batting alongside Delhi’s Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis failed to find the gaps, while struggling to get going while scoring mere 17 off 30 deliveries during the initial stage of his innings, with the scorecard reading 78/1 after 11 Overs.

But, the 12th and the 13th Overs bowled by Liam Livingstone and Odean Smith respectively, during which the 37-year-old smashed 14 and 23 runs each, opened the floodgates as there was no stopping the former Proteas skipper from there on.

Scoring his half-century off 41 deliveries, du Plessis then smashed another 38 runs in mere 16 deliveries to finish his innings at 88 (57) during the 18th Over, but not before stitching a 118-run partnership alongside Virat Kohli (41* off 29) for the second wicket.

He’s missed out on a century, but boy, what a knock this has been! Faf du Plessis c Shahrukh Khan b Arshdeep Singh 88(57) [4s-3 6s-7] First 30 balls: 17 runs (SR 56.66)

Last 27 balls: 71 runs (SR 262.96)#IPL2022 #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/i4ZJ2cSKb9 — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) March 27, 2022

Post Faf’s wicket, RCB wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik (32* off 14) then took the mantle upon himself to come up with a breathtaking cameo, smashing 3 Fours and as many Sixes to take the RCB total past the 200-run mark.

Highest score in IPL history

A massive score nonetheless, RCB’s 205/2 is still nowhere close to even find a place in the top-10 highest scores list during an innings in IPL history.

The record, however is still held by RCB though, when the Virat Kohli-led side smashed a humongous 263/5 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors in 2013 at Bengaluru.

This the very match wherein Chris Gayle played an unforgettable knock of 175 (66) with the help of 13 Fours and 17 Sixes.

List of highest innings total in IPL