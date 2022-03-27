Cricket

Why du Plessis wear pink gloves: Faf du Plessis highest score in IPL

Why du Plessis wear pink gloves: Faf du Plessis highest score in IPL
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Fabulous Faf on Fire": Vinay Kumar exults as Faf du Plessis smashes maiden half-century as RCB captain vs PBKS in IPL 2022
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Why du Plessis wear pink gloves: Faf du Plessis highest score in IPL
Why du Plessis wear pink gloves: Faf du Plessis highest score in IPL

Faf du Plessis highest score: The former South African captain has kick-started his Royal Challengers…