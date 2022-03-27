Why du Plessis wear pink gloves: Faf du Plessis highest score in IPL

Faf du Plessis highest score: The former South African captain has kick-started his Royal Challengers Bangalore career with a half-century.

During the third match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Academy, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis scored his 23rd half-century in the tournament in his first match for the franchise.

Opening the batting with another debutant in Anuj Rawat (21), du Plessis looked out of touch for a large part of his knock tonight. With RCB scoring 70/1 at the halfway mark, du Plessis had scored just 17 (30) to puzzle one and all.

However, an instantaneous change of gears led to du Plessis entering a six-hitting spree to end up with 88 (57) with the help of three fours and seven sixes.

While batters usually slow down during the middle overs, du Plessis put on display a contrasting approach hitting a four and five sixes within a nine-ball span. Having punished Punjab Kings all-rounder Odean Smith and Harpreet Brar initially, du Plessis then attacked pacer Arshdeep Singh hitting him for a couple of sixes in the 16th over.

du Plessis, who had received a reprieve in the form of a drop catch by Shahrukh Khan when he was on 7, was eventually caught by the same fielder at long-off after he tried to hit Arshdeep down the ground.

Faf du Plessis highest score in IPL

As far as du Plessis’ highest IPL score is concerned, it had also come against Punjab (then Kings XI) in Mohali three years ago. Opening for Chennai Super Kings, du Plessis had scored 96 (55) with the help of 10 fours and four sixes albeit in a losing cause.

Why du Plessis wear pink gloves?

du Plessis, who wears pink gloves white batting and even has a pink sponsor sticker on his bat, does the same not because of any particular reason. South African manufacturing company IXU Sports, who sponsor du Plessis’s equipment, use the color pink. That’s all about it.

While du Plessis had once donated his pink jersey and bat to raise funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, him using pink gloves in the general run of things has nothing to do with it.

It is worth mentioning that the South African team wears pink jersey during their ODIs in Johannesburg to raise awareness for breast cancer.