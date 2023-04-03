The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have returned back playing at the MA Chidambaram/Chapauk Stadium after a gap of 1,426 days, and they have treated their ever-loyal fans at their home ground with some scintillating fireworks, against the Lucknow Super Giants during the sixth match of IPL 2023.

Their opening batting pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 off 31) and Devon Conway (47 off 29) got them off to a flier, as CSK registered the highest Powerplay total ever in an IPL match at the Chepauk – 79/0.

The duo went on to stitch together a 110-run partnership of mere 9.1 Overs, which happens to be the third time they have put on a century stand for CSK. No other CSK pair has more than two century partnerships in the history of IPL.

While Gaikwad registered back-to-back half-centuries in the first two matches of the season, Conway missed out on his first of the season by mere three runs.

Highest Score in Powerplay in IPL History

The team to have registered the highest powerplay score in the IPL happens to be the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who posted 105/0 in the Powerplay against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), during the 2017 edition of the league at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The pair of Chris Lynn (50 off 22) and Sunil Narine (54 off 17) had gone hammer and tongs against the RCB bowling attack, en route the target of 159 runs, which they had accomplished with 29 deliveries to spare.

Team Versus Powerplay score Year Venue Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore 105/0 2017 Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings 100/2 2014 Mumbai Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 90/0 2015 Mumbai Kochi Tuskers Kerala Rajasthan Royals 87/2 2011 Indore Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 86/1 2014 Hyderabad

CSK post a humongous total

A late blitz by Ambati Rayudu (27* off 14) and MS Dhoni (12 off 3) took the CSK total to 217/7 in their 20 Overs, which also happens to be the highest total so far in IPL 2023.