HomeSearch

Highest Score in Powerplay in IPL History

Gurpreet Singh
|Published 03/04/2023

Highest Score in Powerplay in IPL History

The pair of Gaikwad and Conway registered CSK’s highest Powerplay total at Chepauk Stadium tonight. (photo: BCCI)

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have returned back playing at the MA Chidambaram/Chapauk Stadium after a gap of 1,426 days, and they have treated their ever-loyal fans at their home ground with some scintillating fireworks, against the Lucknow Super Giants during the sixth match of IPL 2023.

Their opening batting pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 off 31) and Devon Conway (47 off 29) got them off to a flier, as CSK registered the highest Powerplay total ever in an IPL match at the Chepauk – 79/0.

The duo went on to stitch together a 110-run partnership of mere 9.1 Overs, which happens to be the third time they have put on a century stand for CSK. No other CSK pair has more than two century partnerships in the history of IPL.

While Gaikwad registered back-to-back half-centuries in the first two matches of the season, Conway missed out on his first of the season by mere three runs.

Highest Score in Powerplay in IPL History

The team to have registered the highest powerplay score in the IPL happens to be the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who posted 105/0 in the Powerplay against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), during the 2017 edition of the league at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The pair of Chris Lynn (50 off 22) and Sunil Narine (54 off 17) had gone hammer and tongs against the RCB bowling attack, en route the target of 159 runs, which they had accomplished with 29 deliveries to spare.

TeamVersusPowerplay scoreYearVenue
Kolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers Bangalore105/02017Bengaluru
Chennai Super KingsPunjab Kings100/22014Mumbai
Chennai Super KingsMumbai Indians90/02015Mumbai
Kochi Tuskers KeralaRajasthan Royals87/22011Indore
Punjab KingsSunrisers Hyderabad86/12014Hyderabad

CSK post a humongous total

A late blitz by Ambati Rayudu (27* off 14) and MS Dhoni (12 off 3) took the CSK total to 217/7 in their 20 Overs, which also happens to be the highest total so far in IPL 2023.

Share this article
About the author
Gurpreet Singh

Gurpreet Singh

Even before persuing his post-graduate diploma in English journalism from IIMC, Gurpreet was certain that Cricket had to be the driving force to keep him sane and optimistic in all life-related matters. Hailing from Ranchi and having represented Jharkhand at the Under-14 level, he believes that the more you keep digging in while understanding the nitty-gritty of a sport, the more humble you become with the realisation that you hardly know anything!

Read more from Gurpreet Singh