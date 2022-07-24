Highest run chase in ODI: Highest ODI run chase in West Indies

Highest run chase in ODI: The Windies put on a commendable show with the bat yet again, to pose a still target before India in 2nd ODI.

During the second ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, the West Indies have impressed with the bat for the second consecutive occasion, to hand a decent enough target of 312 before the Indians, who have their eyes on a series victory.

A gritty 13th ODI century for Shai Hope (115 off 135) in his 100th ODI appearance, and a scintillating half-century from skipper Nicholas Pooran (74 off 77) were the two instrumental contributions during the West Indian innings.

Hope’s half-century stand with Kyle Mayers (39 off 23) for the first wicket, and then a 117-run stand alongside skipper for the fourth wicket, were the vital partnerships which have given their bowlers a real shot at levelling the three-match ODI series.

As for the Indian bowlers, Shardul Thakur, with figures of 7-0-54-3, was the pick of the lot, with Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal picking up one wicket apiece.

Highest run chase in ODI

The highest successful run-chase in the ODI format was accomplished by South Africa back in the year 2006, during that unforgettable match against Australia in Johannesburg, when the Proteas unbelievably chased down the mammoth total of 434/4 posted by the Ricky Ponting-led side.

Team Score Opposition Venue Year South Africa 438/9 v Australia Johannesburg 2006 South Africa 372/6 v Australia Durban 2016 England 364/4 v West Indies Bridgetown 2019 India 362/1 v Australia Jaipur 2013 England 359/4 v Pakistan Bristol 2019

Highest ODI run chase in West Indies

The highest-run chase in West Indies is also the third-highest all-time successful chases in the ODI format, which was accomplished in the year 2019 by England.

During this high-scoring encounter at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados in the year 2019, England chased down the humongous total of 360/8 posted by the Windies batters, with six wickets in hand.