Highest successful run chase in T20 international: Highest run chase in T20Is full list

Highest successful run chase in T20 international: The South African pair put on display a match-winning partnership at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight.

During the first T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of India in Delhi, South Africa beat India by 7 wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in a five-match series.

Chasing a 212-run target, South Africa thrived on the back of a match-winning 63-ball 131-run fourth-wicket partnership between batters Rassie van der Dussen (75*) and David Miller (64*).

Needing 126 runs in 10 overs with van der Dussen struggling at one end and Miller quite new to the crease, the odds were unequivocally against the Proteas when both these batters defied both the probability and Indian bowling attack to win with five balls remaining in the match.

Miller, who played a titular role in Gujarat Lions lifting Indian Premier League 2022 title in their inaugural season, managed to bring the same form and confidence to international cricket hitting four fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 206.45 on Thursday.

van der Dussen, on the other hand, didn’t find an apt rhythm needed for a 200+ run chase for a large part of his knock at the Feroz Shah Kotla last night. Having scored 30 (32) till the 16th over, the right-hand batter finally broke the shackles to score 45 runs off his next 14 balls (including five fours and four sixes in the death overs).

Highest successful run chase in T20 international

Sealing a 212-run chase resulted in South Africa registering the ninth-highest T20I run-chase, highest for them, highest against India and highest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Having already sealed a 200-run chase against India in Dharamsala seven years ago, this is South Africa’s second such milestone against India.