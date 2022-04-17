“Killer Miller is back”: Yuvraj Singh, Aakash Chopra, R Vinay Kumar and others celebrate as David Miller and Rashid Khan beat CSK in IPL 2022

David Miller and Rashid Khan: The duo from Gujarat Titans turned the tables to seal an emphatic chase tonight.

During the 29th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Pune, Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets with a ball to spare.

Chasing a 170-run target, Titans had lost three wickets in the powerplay before eventually being reduced to 48/4 in eight overs. A lacklustre start to a chase in the absence of captain Hardik Pandya was far from an ideal scenario but batter David Miller delivered with his team in deep trouble.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the fifth over, Miller scored a match-winning 39th T20 half-century, 11th in the IPL and first-ever for GT. A 37-ball 70-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Miller and stand-in captain Rashid Khan (40) turned the tables and how at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

From needing 112 runs in 10 overs to needing 48 in the last three, Miller and Rashid hit boundaries to all parts of the ground to seal an emphatic chase tonight.

While Rashid hit two fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 190.47, Miller ended up with a magnificent 94* (51) comprising of eight fours and six sixes. Rashid, in particular, was ferocious against Chris Jordan to hit three sixes and a four in a game-changing 18th over.

First team to collect 10 points this season, Gujarat has further strengthened their position at the top of the points table. Defending champions Super Kings, on the other hand, have become the second team to lose five IPL 2022 matches.

Twitter reactions on David Miller and Rashid Khan beating CSK:

Killer kills it !! @DavidMillerSA12 you beauty !!! Aur nehra ji ki smile ? 😁 #CSKvsGT #IPL2022 at its best !!! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 17, 2022

He’s back. Killer Miller is back …

And quite sure the @gujarat_titans back end staff has had a big role to play. To appoint Miller as their finisher for the season.. To give him a second chance, the confidence, to make him feel, he’s the one … Love the sport #GTvsCSK — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) April 17, 2022

Culture building wins. @gujarat_titans just keep finding a way. Remarkable. — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) April 17, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.