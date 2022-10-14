“Hooda aa jayega main chala jayunga”: Virat Kohli urges to play extra balls in nets at WACA Stadium Perth

Virat Kohli has been sweating hard in the nets at the WACA Stadium in Perth ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The T20 World Cup is set to start in a couple of days, and all eyes will be on the Indian team yet again. Team India failed to qualify for the knockouts last time around, and there are higher expectations from them this year.

After a lot of waiting, Virat Kohli finally scored his 71st century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli has looked in decent touch in the last couple of months, and he will play a massive part in the T20 World Cup for India. He has scored 845 runs in T20 World Cup at 76.81 with the help of 10 half-centuries.

Team India have not yet announced the replacement of Jasprit Bumrah yet in the 15-man squad. Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur have travelled to Australia as stand-by players, and one out of those three may be announced as a replacement soon.

Virat Kohli urges to play extra balls in nets

Virat Kohli has been practicing a lot at the nets in the WACA Stadium in Perth. A video has emerged of him training where he insists to play extra balls in the nets. A voice in the background says ‘Your time is up Virat’, and Virat says that he will leave once Deepak Hooda comes. “Hooda aa jayega main chala jaunga,” Virat said in the video.

Another video of Kohli practicing at the WACA. What makes him so great is he just alters one of two aspects to improve his game. #Kohli #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/V45oWCpBiT — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) October 13, 2022

India have played a couple of practice match against Western Australia, and Virat has missed both of them. A lot of Indian fans were at the ground for the practice matches, but they could not watch Kohli bat. Virat will hopefully play the warm-up matches at the Gabba stadium in Brisbane against Australia and New Zealand.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on 23 October 2022, and they would want to improve their performances this time around. Kohli possesses an excellent record against Pakistan and was the highest run-scorer for India in the last match against Pakistan as well.