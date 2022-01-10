“How good is Test cricket”: Steve Smith applauds test cricket after a thrilling Ashes 2021-22 Sydney Test

Ashes 2021-22: Sydney test was one of the most thrilling tests and Steve Smith made his presence known with the ball this time.

It is said that test cricket is the best format of the game, and the Sydney Ashes test again proved it. After five days of thrilling action, the test match ended in a draw. However, cricket fans all over the world had their breath up and down till the final ball of the game. If the rain wouldn’t have been a spoilsport, the result could have come, but the thrill would have gone.

Australia dominated the game from the start. Usman Khawaja, who broke the door by scoring runs in the Sheffield Shield finally got his opportunity. He played his last test in Ashes 2019, and he made his test return memorable. Khawaja scored centuries in both the innings and forced the Sydney crowd to stand and applaud him. He became the 17th Australian to achieve this milestone.

For England, Jonny Bairstow scored a century in the first innings. He became the first English batter to achieve that milestone in this Ashes. Australia’s Scott Boland again proved his masterclass by picking seven wickets in the test. England needed to bat 102 overs in the 2nd innings to save the test. The 2nd innings was an event and provided some breathtaking cricket.

In the last four overs, Australia needed two wickets to win, but the light had different ideas. Australia were forced to bowl with their spinners, and England somehow drew the test. James Anderson was successful in defending all the balls of Steve Smith in the final over.

Ashes 2021-22: Steve Smith lauds for Test Cricket

The most thrilling moment of the test came in the 100th over of the 4th innings. Cummins was forced to use spinners, and he chose Steve Smith over Marnus Labuschagne. Smith, who started his career as a bowler didn’t disappoint and took the wicket of Jack Leach on the last ball of the over. The whole Sydney Cricket Ground was absolutely buzzing at the moment.

Was Steve Smith picking up a Test wicket on your 2022 wishlist? 😁 (via @7Cricket) pic.twitter.com/8DyjTzCwLo — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 9, 2022

In the final over, Smith had the responsibility to take the wicket of James Anderson, but he could not. However, Smith went on to Twitter to hail the test format of the game. “How good is Test cricket when it goes down to the final ball,” Smith Tweeted.

How good is Test cricket when it goes down to the final ball pic.twitter.com/alGlSdNDOW — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 10, 2022

The final game of the Ashes 2021-22 will be played from 14 January 2021 in Hobart. This game will be a D/N test and 12 points of the World Test Championship will be up for the grabs.