Usman Khawaja celebration: Khawaja celebrates like LeBron James after scoring a century in Ashes 2021-22 Sydney Test

Usman Khawaja celebration: Khawaja did the famous “The Silencer” of Lebron James after his century in Ashes 2021-22 Sydney test.

Australia have wrapped up the Ashes 2021-22 by winning the Boxing Day test in Melbourne. However, they still can’t take the remaining two games lightly. The Ashes is decided, but the 24 points of the World Test Championship are still to play for. Australia would want to take all 60 points from the series.

The third Ashes test is currently being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, the rain has been playing a spoilsport in the game. Only 46.5 overs were bowled on the Day 1 of the game, whereas Day 2 has also been interfered with by the rain. Marcus Harris and David Warner combined for a half-century opening partnership, but that did not last long. Stuart Broad again took the wicket of his Ashes 2019 bunny David Warner.

Marcus Harris, David Warner, and Marnus Labuschagne all got starts, but they could not convert big. But then, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja combined for a brilliant partnership. Steve Smith got out after scoring a brilliant half-century at 67 runs. Alex Carey and Cameron Green again failed with the bat. Stuart Broad kept his brilliant form in the game.

Usman Khawaja celebration like Lebron James

Usman Khawaja, who is playing a test game after two long years made it memorable. He scored his 9th test ton on the ball of Jack Leach. Khawaja was on 99 and Leach bowled an easy delivery on his legs and Khawaja whipped it towards the deep backward square to get three runs. He was absolutely elated after the ton, and so was his wife and baby. Khawaja also did the famous “The Silencer” celebration of the Basketball legend Lebron James.

Khawaja brings up the ton with a flick through the leg side! And a little nod to LeBron with the celebration! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/7oisT1vAWj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2022

Well done Usman Khawaja with the century. Topped off with the Lebron James celebration was gold! pic.twitter.com/GnddhdFa0a — Sulli (@SulloAU) January 6, 2022

Usman Khawaja replaced Travis Head in the eleven in the Sydney test. Travis Head is missing this game after a positive Covid positive result. Khawaja has been in top form in the Sheffield Shield. He has scored 326 runs this season at 81.50, where he has scored two consecutive centuries.