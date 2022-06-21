“How good is this guy”: Russel Arnold delighted as Charith Asalanka scores maiden ODI century vs Australia at Premdasa Stadium

Charith Asalanka scores maiden ODI century: The Sri Lankan batter has reached the three-figure mark in his 15th ODI appearance.

During the fourth ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka batter Charith Asalanka has become the second Sri Lankan batter to bring up a maiden ODI century in this series.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 10th over, it was only on the 36th ball that he faced in the 21st over that Asalanka scored his first boundary off Australia all-rounder Cameron Green.

Not a quintessential hard-hitting knock, Asalanka ran singles and doubles at will to bail his team out of trouble. It was his ability to not let the run-scoring get to a standstill despite losing three early wickets that saw him thriving at the R Premdasa Stadium today.

Having played a second-fiddle to all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva (60) in a 99-ball 101-run fourth-wicket partnership, Asalanka took the onus upon himself to do the heavy-lifting post the former’s dismissal in the 27th over.

Asalanka, who hit a boundary against Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood to register a 60-ball half-century in the 30th over, reached the three-figure mark by running a single off spinner Matthew Kuhnemann in the 45th over.

The 24-year old batter returned to the pavilion in the 48th over after being dismissed by Pat Cummins but only after scoring a game-changing 110 (106) with the help of 10 fours and a six.

Twitter reacts as Charith Asalanka scores maiden ODI century

🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️First of many Charith Asalanka #SLvAus How good is this guy .. he’s made us wait but such a treat to watch .. Well done Malli .. 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/DdZZHAKt9n — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 21, 2022

Maiden ODI 💯 for Charith Asalanka : Fantastic hundred rescuing Sri Lanka from 34/3 🏏🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/rEQll0UuHW — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) June 21, 2022

💯 Maiden International century for Charith Asalanka🔥 #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/02ABe4wn1v — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 21, 2022

Charith Asalanka deserved ALL the hugs 🤗 #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/OFz3qHiaKt — Estelle Vasudevan (@Estelle_Vasude1) June 21, 2022

First Pathum Nissanka, now Charith Asalanka. There’s a very promising future in this top order. #SLvAUS — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) June 21, 2022

There’s something quite old-school about Charith Asalanka, the way he bats & the way he builds an innings. Throw him into the 1997 Sri Lankan team & you’d expect him to fit right in #SLvAus — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 21, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.