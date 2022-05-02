How many matches in IPL 2022 per team: How many wins needed to qualify for 2022 playoffs?

How many matches in IPL 2022 per team: Indian Premier League 2022 is being played in a different format this season.

Indian Premier League 2022 is up and running and 47 league games are done and dusted. The points table is changing after every game and all the teams are giving their best to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans have been the best team of the tournament so far, whereas Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals have also been great this season. However, the two most successful teams of IPL, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have struggled in the tournament.

How many matches in IPL 2022 per team

The tournament is being played in a new format this season due to the addition of two new teams. There are two groups of five teams each this time around.

Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are in Group A, whereas Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are in Group B.

A team will play its group members and one of the teams from another group twice, whereas they will play one game each against the other four teams. So, a team will play 14 league games before the playoffs.

Tewatia and Miller do it again! 🔥🔥#GT chase down the target in the final over 👏👏#TATAIPL #GTvRCB pic.twitter.com/kMGj8UrJ8m — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2022

How many wins needed to qualify for 2022 playoffs?

The top four teams at the end of the league stages will qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. Despite the addition of two new teams, each team is playing 14 league games only. So, like any other season, 16 points are generally enough for any team to qualify for the playoffs.

It has been seen in the past that the teams have qualified with 14 points as well, but the NRR plays an important part in that scenario. Although, if a team can get 16 points, they will surely qualify for the playoffs.

In the current season, Gujarat Titans have already gathered 16 points, and they have certainly sealed their place in the playoffs. Mumbai Indians are knocked out of the tournament as they can accumulate a maximum of 12 points only this season.