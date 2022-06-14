How many Overs in Test match Trent Bridge Day 5: How many overs remaining today in ENG vs NZ 2nd Test in Nottingham?

How many Overs in Test match Trent Bridge Day 5: England are chasing a record successful fourth innings total in Nottingham today.

During the fifth day of the second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England in Nottingham, England have scored 36/1 in nine overs at the lunch break.

Chasing a record 299-run target on a Day 5 surface in front of a packed house, England have had an ideal start in terms of run-scoring. While the hosts would’ve wanted Zac Crawley (0) to last more than just four balls before perishing against New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult, his opening partner Alex Lees scoring six fours in the morning session has ensured a much-needed English run rate of 4.

Boult, who scored 17 (15) to become the highest Test run-scorer at No. 11 this morning, played a vital hand in New Zealand scoring 284 in 84.4 overs in their second innings today. Continuing with his top form on the tour, New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell (62*) played a titular role in them adding another 60 runs in the first session on the final day.

How many Overs in Test match Trent Bridge Day 5?

England, who had a minimum of 72 overs to score 299 runs in order to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, need a further 263 runs in 63 overs to register the highest Test run-chase at Trent Bridge and break their own 18-year old record against the same opposition.

! That’s a wrap for the morning session where Alex Lees has been batting like a man possessed… ☀️#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/LAJPcke4cx — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 14, 2022

England, who need to score at a rate of 4.17 runs per over with nine wickets in hand, will have to bat excessively well to win this match. An intriguing match situation which favours all results at this point in time, one team will have to have an extraordinary session to register a triumph on Tuesday.