How many Overs left in AUS vs ENG Day 5: How many overs remaining today in Australia vs England Sydney Test?

Overs left in AUS vs ENG: England are in bit of a bother after losing four wickets on the final day at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

During the fifth day of the ongoing fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England in Sydney, Australia fast bowler Scott Boland broke another partnership by dismissing England captain Joe Root (24) in only his third over after a rain interruption.

It all happened on the first delivery of the 59th over when Root was caught behind by Alex Carey off a Boland delivery which held its line after pitching. Boland, who had been bringing the ball into Root previously, did him with a slight change.

Scott Boland’s last 27 balls to Joe Root across three innings: . . . W

. . . . . . W

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . W 3/0 😳 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/7PGxT2GUsR — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 9, 2022

How many Overs left in AUS vs ENG Day 5?

England, who have lost their fourth wicket in Root, still have around 200 runs to win this match. Vice-captain Ben Stokes and batter Jonny Bairstow are currently battling it out in the middle since Root’s departure.

With a session to be played, England would be hoping for their senior trio (including wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler) to prevent a defeat despite respective injuries to Bairstow and Buttler.

A total of 56 overs were left in the day’s play when the play had resumed after a rain break in the second session. There are a total of 35 overs (102 overs) to be bowled in the ongoing evening session at the Sydney Cricket Ground. As far as the new ball is concerned, it will be available to Australia after 13 overs (80 overs) of the last session of this match.

With Stokes completing his 26th Test half-century, England are looking stable enough to see through the day without losing their remaining six wickets. Having said that, given the manner in which this tour has panned out for them, one can’t rule out a last-minute batting collapse.